Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour

Luke Bryan announced that starting this fall, he will make his way to five local farms for his 14th headlining Farm Tour. The tour will kick off in Shelbyville, Kentucky, in September and make stops in Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. He announced on social media, saying, “It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in September. I can’t wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans and honoring our American farmer.” Tickets go on sale May 4 on Luke’s website.