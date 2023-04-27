96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour

April 27, 2023 9:21AM CDT
Share
Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour
Spout Podcast

Luke Bryan announced that starting this fall, he will make his way to five local farms for his 14th headlining Farm Tour.  The tour will kick off in Shelbyville, Kentucky, in September and make stops in Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.  He announced on social media, saying, “It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in September. I can’t wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans and honoring our American farmer.”  Tickets go on sale May 4 on Luke’s website.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Find Out Who Your Friends ArTracy Lawrence
6:57pm
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
6:54pm
TequilaDan Shay
6:50pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
6:43pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
2

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets brings us WHAT this week...
3

Luke Combs Is Opening a Bar
4

The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)
5

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia