      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley appearing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Oct 9, 2020 @ 11:00am

ABC/Gavin BondTwo country stars are taking part in the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. 

Luke Bryan and Braid Paisley will represent country music among an all-star roster paying tribute to this year’s inductees — Whitney HoustonThe Notorious B.I.G.The Doobie BrothersNine Inch NailsDepeche Mode and T-Rex — speaking to how these iconic artists have impacted their lives and careers.  

Other special guests scheduled to appear at the virtual ceremony are Ringo StarrMiley CyrusAlicia KeysSean “Diddy” CombsLin-Manuel MirandaChris Martin of ColdplayGwen Stefani and more.  

Dave Grohl is set to open the show with a sentimental introduction honoring the new members of the Hall of Fame. 

Originally scheduled to take place in May, the event was moved to November 7 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will debut on HBO at 8 p.m. ET. 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
KLLL Spring KaChing Video
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Recent JMM Podcasts