      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan celebrates Bill Dance’s birthday with a music video paying tribute to the fishing legend

Oct 8, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Connie Chronuk/ABC

In one of the songs on his Born Here Live Here Die Here album, Luke Bryan pays homage to world-renowned angler and TV show host Bill Dance.

Now, in honor of the legendary fisherman’s 81st birthday, Luke has dropped a music video to further share Bill’s influence on his life and love of fishing.

The clip for “Bill Dance,” which was shot on Luke’s own Tennessee farm, makes clear that fishing is a family affair. The singer’s sons Bo and Tate even make an appearance. At the beginning of the clip, the two boys are sitting on a couch watching Bill fish on TV when Bill himself walks through the door and takes them out on the water for a real fishing trip.

The video marks Luke’s first time co-directing one of his music videos. Also sitting in the director’s chair was Michael Monaco, who directed and executive produced the singer’s new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
2021 Fall Cash Contest Rules
Old Dominion knew “something great would happen” when making 'Time, Tequila & Therapy'
Tim McGraw recalls the day Faith Hill agreed to marry him: “It was the best day of my life, that’s for sure”
Jimmie Allen's 'Dancing with the Stars' plea: “I need country music to hold me down!”
“You are my rock”: Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner celebrate wedding anniversary
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On