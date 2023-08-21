96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan, Conner Smith + Chayce Beckham join for “Buy Dirt” onstage

August 21, 2023 12:30PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan recently invited his Country On Tour openers Conner Smith and Chayce Beckham to join him onstage for “Buy Dirt.”

Conner shared the special moment with fans on Instagram. “Best weekend yet out w/ @lukebryan. Thank y’all for making these shows so awesome,” he captioned the video.

The clip features Conner singing the heartfelt chorus to fans as Luke plays the guitar and joins on some parts with Chayce.

“Buy Dirt” is the lead single from Jordan Davis‘ latest album, Bluebird Days; it hit #1 on the country charts in 2022.

Luke’s currently out with his Country On Tour with upcoming shows in Evansville, St. Louis, Dallas, Fort Worth, Tulsa and more. For a full list of dates, visit lukebryan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

