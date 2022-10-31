Luke Bryan donating concert proceeds to Hurricane Ian relief, explains Gov. DeSantis’ concert appearance

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan is lending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

During his stop in Jacksonville, Florida for his Raised Up Right Tour on Friday, he announced his plans to donate proceeds from his upcoming Estero, Florida concert to the Florida Disaster Fund.

The “One Margarita” singer, who had to reschedule three tour dates due to the storm, was joined onstage by Governor Ron DeSantis for the pledge.

The Florida Disaster Fund is a “private fund established to provide financial assistance to communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities,” according to a press release.

In addition to announcing the donation, Luke also presented DeSantis with a Georgia Bulldogs jersey bearing the number 19 — the number of player Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs are the rivals of the Florida Gators.

In response to social media comments made about DeSantis’ appearance, with some people praising Luke’s donation and others disappointed he brought the controversial political figure onstage, Luke has issued a statement.

“I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help,” Luke says, adding that he’s “generally stayed out of politics.” “The more important piece was if I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right.”

Bryan will close out his Raised Up Right Tour in Tampa on November 5.

