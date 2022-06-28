      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan encourages fans to “Country On” in new track teaser

Jun 28, 2022 @ 4:14pm

Luke Bryan is ready to get his “Country On” with a new song.

The country superstar has shared a snippet of a new track he’s releasing Friday called “Country On.” Luke first teased the news by sharing the cover art, which shows him posing against the side of a cabin in the country with his ball cap in his hand. 

On Tuesday, he shared a 15-second teaser, holding his phone up to his ear as he sings along to the song that features a classic country melody and patriotic lyrics. “I say hey hey USA/We ain’t seen our better days/Hell no/Hey y’all/Country on,” Luke mouths along with a smile on his face. 

The anthemic track arrives just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend and is available for presave now. 

The American Idol judge will continue on his Raised Up Right Tour through the summer. 

