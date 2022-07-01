      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan explains what it means to “Country On”

Jul 1, 2022 @ 2:00pm

Luke Bryan’s new summer anthem, “Country On,” is officially here, and the singer — who’s no stranger to warm-weather party hits — is elaborating on exactly what he means when he tells fans to “country on.”

“For me to keep country on, I think it’s ‘Hey Luke, keep smiling, keep smiling, keep shining,’” Luke tells Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen. “For me to keep doing what I do and staying true to what I do, and keep waking up every day, hopefully spreading a lot of happiness and love and positivity and fun and being me.”

At this point in his career, Luke has run the gamut from love songs to uptempo bangers, but he says that “Country On” represents a step in a new direction.

“I’ve never heard me sing on something in that baritone deal,” he points out. “…This is a little different sound for me, and that’s what you have to start trying to look for and attempt.”

“Country On” is the first taste of new music to come: Luke says that he’s about halfway done with a new album.

