96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan + Fendt reunite for Boldly Grown Peanuts

August 17, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

After a successful run with the Boldly Grown Popcorn last summer, Luke Bryan and Fendt have teamed up once again to launch a new collaboration: Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts.

Available in three flavors selected by Luke — Homegrown Honey Roasted, Sizzlin’ Sriracha Ranch and Down South Dill — Boldly Grown Peanuts will go on sale at noon ET on Thursday, August 31, for $5 per can. Fans will be able to purchase a maximum of one can per flavor.

“Collaborating with Fendt to make peanuts for my fans means so much because I owe a lot of my work ethic and success to the lessons I learned helping out my dad at his peanut mill,” shares Luke. “Operating my Fendt 724 Vario really takes me back to those early years, though our tractors were nowhere near as powerful or capable as my Fendt!”

Additionally, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National FFA Organization when supplies sell out.

For more information and to purchase your cans of Boldy Grown Peanuts, visit boldlygrowngoods.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Craving YouThomas Rhett
11:55pm
Girl Like YouJason Aldean
11:51pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
11:49pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
11:40pm
There Was This GirlRiley Green
11:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
2

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
3

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
4

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
5

Spirit of ’45 Day Event Saturday August 12