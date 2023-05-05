Luke Bryan gears up for summer with “But I Got A Beer In My Hand”

Luke Bryan has dropped his vibrant new single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand.”

Of the track’s story, Luke shares, “It’s about a guy that obviously, his girl leaves him and he’s expecting to really be down about it. Instead, he goes out, gets a beer in his hand, starts partying and life’s pretty good.”

“I knew I wanted a fun uptempo song everyone could enjoy this summer,” the country superstar adds. “I can’t wait to start doing it live. It’s gonna be a blast.”

Luke will perform “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” during the American Idol season finale on Sunday, May 21. Fans can tune in to the three-hour special at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

On the tour front, Luke’s set to kick off his Country On Tour on June 15. For the full tour schedule and to get tickets, visit lukebryan.com.

