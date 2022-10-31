Luke Bryan Gets Backlash For Bringing Ron DeSantis On Stage During Concert

Luke Bryan recently caught heat for bringing Ron DeSantis on stage during his concert in Florida. Many fans were upset about this act and expressed how angry they were about this incident that which provoked Luke to reply to the heat. Luke said, “I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform, but here’s the deal. I understand Governor DeSantis is a very polarizing figure.” He continued, “But I grew up in a country where if the governor asks you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster, you help.” He added that his main objective is to raise money for the families affected by the latest hurricane.