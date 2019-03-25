Luke Bryan Gives His Boots to American Idol Contestant

Also, this guy sings in Spanish. That’s always cool when done right.

When you should/shouldn’t speak Spanish (if you’re extremely white):

Should: Street vendors in Mexico. Ask in English first, though. Should not: The resort restaurant in Cancun.

Should: Singing a karaoke Spanish song. Should not: Trying too hard to impress a girl with an acoustic guitar, candle light, and a voice that can't quite sing or speak Spanish.

Should: With friends of Mexican decent while in the Tejano club and they find it humorous that you are trying. Should not: Of extremely white decent in the Tejano club in any other scenario besides the one I just described.

This dude nails it even though he falls in the “extremely white decent” category. Not only does he sing a great song by the legendary Freddy Fender, he gets a new pair of boots from Ole Lukey. Luke is likely to be a legend in his own right one day.