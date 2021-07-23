Luke Bryan Helps A Stepdad Ask To Adopt His Stepson

Luke Bryan recently went all out of one of his fans. At his July 16th concert, a fan had a shirt that said, “Hey Luke, I want to adopt my stepson Michael. Can you help me ask him?'” Bryna then handed his mic to the duo, and in the end, the boy said yes. Afterward, Luke said, “That’s the coolest thing I’ve ever watched right there, y’all. Michael, you got a good dude right there standing behind you, buddy. That’s awesome. Congratulations, y’all.” He later jokingly added, “Do I get to keep the shirt?”