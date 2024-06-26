Luke Bryan Hitched A Ride From Strangers To His First CMA Fest

Luke Bryan has attended CMA Fest as a fan and performer for years. But you may not know how he grabbed a ride with two strangers to his first CMA Fest!

Bryan was at a Nashville bar when two people approached him. “They said, ‘Hey, we have an extra ticket to CMA Fest,’ and I said, ‘Okay,’ Bryan recalled. “[I] got in the car. We drive over and stop at the gas station, and we buy some beers and we tailgate. These girls probably don’t even know it was me, and then we went into the stadium. Martina McBride was singing the biggest hits of that year and I was rocking out to Martina McBride, and now 20 years later, I’m telling the story,” said Bryan.

Bryan will perform at “CMA Fest 2024” at Nissan Stadium, a star-studded concert including 30 songs from Nashville’s 51st CMA Fest. The ABC program will feature Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

ABC’s “CMA Fest 2024” music special airs Tuesday, June 25 at 8 EST/7 CST and streams on Hulu the following day.