Luke Bryan hopes his “Country On” CMA performance will remind fans to “stand together” in unity

ABC/Art Streiber

Falling the day after the U.S. midterm elections, the 2022 CMA Awards comes at a particularly tense moment in the country’s ever-divisive political climate.

But Luke Bryan has always believed that Americans have more commonalities than they do differences, and he’s hoping to underscore that point with a performance of his unifying top-ten single, “Country On,” at the show.

“It’s a really tense day in the world of politics today with the midterms,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “I’ll try to do a song to [highlight the fact that] we’re all Americans and we all love each other and stand together in unity, harmony.”

In fact, he’s got a new commandment or two to add: “Love thy neighbor, hug thy neighbor, drink beer with thy neighbor,” Luke adds light-heartedly.

His performance is just the beginning: Luke’s also co-hosting the show with Peyton Manning, and he says he’s hoping to draw inspiration for the gig from Peyton’s football career.

“You gotta make sure the plays are in order. So, he runs a tight ship,” Luke notes. “I think if we’re comfortable being loose and having fun, the room will be, too. The bottom line is just: Get up there, have fun in the room and honor the people that are winning — just make a great show and try to have fun in the moment.”

The 56th annual CMA Awards airs tonight, November 9, at 8 p.m. on ABC; the ceremony will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

