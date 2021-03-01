      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan is “Down to One” at the top of the country charts

Mar 1, 2021 @ 3:30pm

ABC/Christopher WillardLuke Bryan is back at the top of the country charts. 

The Georgia native reigns at #1 this week with “Down to One.” It’s the latest hit off his 2020 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, following previous chart-topping singles “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight” and “One Margarita.”

Luke is releasing a deluxe edition of the album that debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #5 on the Billboard 200 with half a dozen new songs including titles “Country Does,” “Drink a Little Whiskey Down” and “Bill Dance.” It arrives on April 9. 

The superstar singer has also scored nominations at the 2021 ACM Awards for two of the night’s biggest prizes — Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for Born Here. The show airs April 18 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

