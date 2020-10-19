      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan is “Down to One” in new single

Oct 19, 2020 @ 3:00pm

ABC/Gavin BondOne is the luckiest number in Luke Bryan‘s new single, “Down to One.” 

The consistent hitmaker takes a down-to-earth tone with the track off his most recent album, Born Here Live Here Die Here. The song finds Luke in his familiar setting in the back of a truck bed, falling in love under the moon and starlit sky as the clock strikes 1 a.m., getting down to that last Bud Light and one defining kiss. 

“Down to one beautiful smile/I was done with the girl I want/Straight falling in love/Right there that night/Down to one,” the Georgia native croons in his southern drawl. 

“From the first time I heard this song I could not get it out of my head. The melody just roped me in. Excited to officially have #DownToOne as my next single,” Luke shares on Instagram

“Down to One” follows the American Idol judge’s 25th number one hit, “One Margarita.” 

By Cillea Houghton 
