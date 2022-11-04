Luke Bryan joins CMA Awards co-host Peyton Manning for ‘Monday Night Football’ ahead of the awards show

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is stepping into country music turf next week to co-host the 2022 CMA Awards with Luke Bryan. Before he does, though, he’s invited Luke to join him in the world of sports.

Luke will be a special guest on Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli on ESPN and ESPN+ Monday, November 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. That’s not his only sports-related engagement that weekend: Luke is also set to be the Celebrity Guest Picker on ESPN’s College GameDay this Saturday, ahead of the Tennessee versus Georgia game.

If sports isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of other CMA Awards content to keep you satisfied while you wait for country music’s biggest night. On Saturday and Sunday, tune into ABC to watch On the Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards featuring interviews with superstar nominees like Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, LOCASH and Maddie & Tae.

Luke will also host ABC’s On the Road to the CMA Awards, an interview special that follows touring country artists on the road as they prep for the CMAs. The special airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Breland and Lainey are making special stops on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, while Keith Urban is giving a very special Good Morning America performance the morning of the show.

Of course, you can also see all the pre-show red carpet action before the awards show on Wednesday night by tuning into On the Red Carpet Live at the CMA Awards on Hulu, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 2022 CMA Awards airs live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

