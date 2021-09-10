      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Scotty McCreery mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a day “that shook the whole world”

Sep 10, 2021 @ 5:01am

iStock/MH

Twenty years ago Saturday, the 9/11 attacks took place. Two decades later, it’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t remember where they were when they first heard the news.

Scotty McCreery was a second grader. 

“I think they even let us out of school early…” he recalls. “I’m still so young at that point. So, I had the basketball in my right hand. And I was like, ‘Can I go see if Michael wants to play or something?’ And Mom’s like, ‘No. We have to sit down and watch the news. Something terrible’s happened.’” 

Luke Bryan had just moved to Nashville ten days earlier.

“I was in the bed and my sister woke me up kind of frantically on the phone,” he remembers, “and she goes, ‘Hey, turn on the news.’ A plane had just crashed into the World Trade Center.”

Meanwhile, Keith Urban was in Florida on vacation, having stayed over after playing a show.

“I remember that morning,” he reflects. “I didn’t turn the news on, and I’m really grateful that I didn’t because I had a few extra hours before I was aware of this reality that was going on that would change everything… I couldn’t take it in. It was too surreal.”

Since air travel came to a halt, Keith was stuck in the Sunshine State until his bus could come and get him.

“My mom was staying with me at the time,” he remembers, “and she was panicked and worried about me being away, and was anxious for me to get home.”

For Luke as well, it was “a really trying time” when he just wanted to drive home to be with his family in Georgia.

“It was certainly something that shook the whole world,” he says, looking back on that day. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever
Chris Stapleton cancels festival show due to “non-COVID related illness
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood bring loneliness to light in “If I Didn't Love You” video
Lauren Alaina: From “drowning in [her] emotions” to 'Sitting Pretty on Top of the World'
Luke Bryan fills in for late brother-in-law by walking his niece down the aisle
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On