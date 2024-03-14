96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll + more to headline 2024 CMA Fest

March 14, 2024 8:10AM CDT
ABC

The star-studded artist lineup for the 51st CMA Fest has been unveiled.

Happening from June 6-9, the four-day event will feature performances on different stages across downtown Nashville. 

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, HARDY, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, The War and Treaty and Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Nissan Stadium across four nights.

The Chevy Riverfront Stage will feature Dylan ScottLauren AlainaBrian KelleyLOCASH, Jackson Dean, Chayce Beckham, George BirgeWarren Zeiders, Priscilla BlockCorey Kent, Eli Young BandAnne Wilson, Larry FleetDrake Milligan, Kameron Marlowe, Restless RoadWyatt Flores, pop hitmaker Gavin DeGraw and more.

Additional stages will be set up at Ascend Park, Walk of Fame Park, Bridgestone Arena Plaza and Hard Rock Cafe.

The lineup for Ascend Amphitheater’s shows and Fan Fair X will be revealed at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT at cmafest.com/tickets.
 

For the full 2024 CMA Fest lineup, head to CMA Fest’s website.

