96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan launches the Country On Tour this summer

January 30, 2023 9:27AM CST
Share
Luke Bryan launches the Country On Tour this summer

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan plans to “Country On” in 2023.

The superstar’s summer tour will take its name from his 30th #1, kicking off a 36-city run July 15 in Syracuse, New York. 

An impressive slate of newcomers will join him on the trek, including Jackson DeanChayce BeckhamJon Langston, Conner SmithHailey WhittersTyler BradenAshley Cooke and Alana Springsteen.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke reflects. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Presales start on Tuesday, January 31, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday. 

Of course, Luke won’t exactly be chilling at home until he hits the road this summer. On Wednesday, he restarts his Vegas residency at Resorts World, before the season 21 premiere of American Idol on Sunday, February 19, on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Find Out Who Your Friends ArTracy Lawrence
6:59pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:56pm
I Hope Youre Happy NowCarly Pearce/lee Brice
6:53pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
6:46pm
DirtFlorida-georgia Line
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
2

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
3

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
4

Ten Things Shania Twain Does To Stay Fit At 57
5

Valentine’s Day in Lubbock