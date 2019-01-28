Luke Bryan Loses Luggage and Laughs

Losing your luggage is the worst feeling! But sometimes, you can’t help but laugh at it. That’s exactly what happened to Luke Bryan. He was headed from his 5th Crash My Playa event in Mexico, on his way to Hawaii, when the hatch on the back of his vehicle flew open. Suddenly his luggage was literally all over the road!? Luck for Luke, all the luggage was found, saved and repacked. So in true Luke fashion, he couldn’t help but laugh at the situation.

View this post on Instagram Luggage in the highway. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jan 27, 2019 at 6:43am PST