Luke Bryan, Miranda and TR will BEACH IT! this summer

February 15, 2023 10:16AM CST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke BryanMiranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will all be spending some time on the beach this summer.

The three superstars will headline the first-ever BEACH IT! Music Festival June 23-25 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Riley GreenJo Dee MessinaKip MooreMegan MoroneyBrothers OsborneJameson RodgersNate SmithAlana SpringsteenCole SwindellLily Rose and Hailey Whitters flesh out the three-day festival’s lineup.

The coastal country music gathering will also feature a second stage, dubbed Next from Nashville, to highlight up-and-coming talent like Chayce BeckhamGeorge BirgeTyler BradenBen BurgessMackenzie CarpenterAshland CraftMadeline EdwardsErin KinseyPillbox PattiPeytan Porterand Aaron Raitiere.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 21. You can find out more at BeachItFestival.com.

