Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill

Luke Bryan may be one of country music’s biggest stars today, but his journey in Nashville started just like everyone else — as a wide-eyed tourist and country fan.

“One of the first nights I ever had in Nashville, me and my current guitar player and fellow songwriter friend, Michael Carter, we drove up from South Georgia and we just walked around. We took in the Grand Ole Opry, we sat in the front row of the Opry and stared around,” Luke recalls.

“We actually snuck in somehow in a private tour. We just saw a line walking in and we just stood in line and somehow we snuck in to the Opry backstage,” he continues. “And then we went out and went to some of the famous bars and honkytonks on Broadway, went and saw the Ryman.”

Though Luke’s first-day itinerary was pretty stellar, it couldn’t beat the surprise, star-studded second day.

“On the second day, we knew that Vince Gill was going to be down in Franklin and actually got to meet Vince, and it was a great first visit to Nashville,” Luke recounts.

“So many memories just riding around and seeing the billboards and seeing the country stars on billboards promoting albums and promoting singles, and just I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, if I can only be on a billboard one day,’” he adds.

Well, it’s safe to say Luke’s dream has come true with the 30 #1 hits and numerous awards he’s notched.

Luke’s currently playing shows across the country on his Country On Tour. His latest single, “But I Got A Beer In My Hand,” is #14 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.