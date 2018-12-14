Luke Bryan Releases “What Makes You Country” Music Video

Luke Bryan released the video for “What Makes You Country.” and I like it! It features his sons Bo and Tate, his nephew Til and his dog Choc.

Luke Bryan is showing the growth in his career in this video and song. It’s pretty cool. I know I say it all of the time but I love the message behind this song. “Everybody’s talkin’ bout what is and what ain’t country.” “I got my dirt road cred back when I was 12. Slightly cheesy but powerful lyrics!

He is addressing the people that have given him a hard time about not being a “true country artist”. You may have thought the same thing a time or two. I used to think that way! I finally started to realize that he’s just being himself. He’s staying true to that and writing songs! He’s makin’ a hell of a lot of dough in the process.

After watching this video, it’s seems as though Luke Bryan has passed the pelvic thrusting stage in his life. Furthermore, I salute Luke Brian for releasing this song. Well done. 10-4 buddy. You got it pardner. That dawg’ll hunt. At’ll get ‘er. That’s all!

After watching this video, it’s seems as though Luke Bryan has passed the pelvic thrusting stage in his life.