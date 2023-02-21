96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan Returns To Rodeo Houston For 10th Time

February 21, 2023 9:26AM CST
Luke Bryan returns to Rodeo Houston this year, making it his tenth appearance at the annual event.   He is the only performer to have four shows in the top 25 for paid attendance, and most had more than 75,000 people. Bryan’s first show on the rotating stage was in 2012, where he made his hip-swiveling look like art.  Bryan will take to the stage on March 19th, where he will perform his hit “Drink A Beer,” which always is accompanied by thousands of swaying cellphone lights.

 

