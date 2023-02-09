96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan reunites with Peyton and his pals in Vegas

February 9, 2023 3:44PM CST
Share
Luke Bryan reunites with Peyton and his pals in Vegas

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s having a little CMA Awards reunion in Sin City. 

“You never know who’s gonna be in Vegas. Thanks for coming out fellas,” he posted on Thursday, along with a photo of his CMA co-host Peyton Manning, Peyton’s brother Eli and Kirk Herbstreit

The “Country On” hitmaker isn’t just in Vegas hanging out with his famous footballer friends. He restarted his Resorts World residency Wednesday night, with two more shows to come this week on Friday and Saturday.

He’ll be back at the end of March for six more shows before playing some festivals and kicking off his Country On Tour in June.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Note To SelfRandy Houser
6:58pm
Crash My PartyLuke Bryan
6:55pm
Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
6:46pm
She Got The Best Of MeLuke Combs
6:43pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork
2

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
3

Nashville notes: Miranda’s lyrics + the return of Jason Michael Carroll
4

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
5

Nashville notes: Peter McCann passes + MacKenzie Porter on ‘GMA’