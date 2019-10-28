Luke Bryan rides off into the “Sunset” with more digital singles sales than any other country artist

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Luke Bryan closed out his Sunset Repeat Tour Friday night with a sold-out show at Detroit’s Ford Field, he took home a pretty impressive parting gift. The RIAA presented him with a plaque commemorating 54 million in digital singles sales, the most of any country artist.

“When they surprised me onstage Friday night with that plaque I was blown away,” Luke says. “My fans continue to make this journey more than I could ever imagine. I am so thankful.”

Cole Swindell, who used to sell merch for Luke, and newcomer Jon Langston , who’s the first artist on Luke’s new label, were both out with their friend and mentor on the trek, along with DJ Rock.

“This year on the road has been one of the best of my career,” Luke reflects. “Having three of my closest friends join me on stage each night will be hard to beat. I am so proud of them and the careers they continue to build.”

You can check out a highlight reel from the last night of the Sunset Repeat Tour on Luke’s Facebookpage. Just last week, Luke launched his new single, “What She Wants Tonight.”

