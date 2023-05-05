Luke Bryan says anything could change at this point of the ‘American Idol’ ﻿competition

With less than three weeks until American Idol crowns its season 21 winner, the completion is heating up.

Most recently, Mary Beth Byrd and Tyson Venegas were sent home, with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie deciding to save Oliver Steele.

“[As] judges, we sent some people through that maybe some fans were not happy about. But we’re going on hunches and we’re working quick,” Luke tells ABC Audio.

“I mean, when you look at the Iam Tongi moment, the kid from Hawaii, and he started talking about losing his dad, it was tremendously powerful,” he continues. “Colin Stough really showed up and had an amazing performance [as well].”

As the competition kicks up a notch, Luke also shared that practically anything could happen and the cards could flip with a life-changing performance.

“You know, when I look at what Colin did and then I think about, at any moment, all those contestants, when you get in the top 12, when you start getting into these rounds, you can have a performance that really flips the way America votes,” notes Luke. “We’re in exciting times.”

The top eight contestants will take the Idol stage next on Sunday, May 7. As Variety reports, Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette have been tapped to join Luke as guest judges for this round, as Katy and Lionel fly out to England to perform at King Charles III’s coronation.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.