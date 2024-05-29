Luke Bryan says his latest single has “all the elements of a big hit song”

Thought “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” sounds like a big ol’ classic Luke Bryan hit? Well, you’re not the only one.

In a recent press interview, Luke recounted how he felt when he first heard his latest single, what others thought of it and what drove the country superstar to record the song.

“I’m not thinking about this when I’m ingesting the song. I’m just loving it for what it is. And then we go record and then everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, this kind of sounds like vintage throwback Luke stuff.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t realize that.’ But then, it kind of does,” Luke recalls of the recording process.

“I think that the title ‘Love You, Miss You, Mean It’ is so identifiable. And then the story with people, I mean, how many people have had the high school sweetheart that they broke up with and wound up living the story of getting back together and stuff like that,” he shares. “I think the song just spoke to me on all those levels.”

Not only does “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” relate to the everyday listener, it also personally resonates with Luke.

“[My wife] Caroline and I actually [did] the college sweethearts/break-up-and-get-back-together [thing], so the song just felt right,” says Luke. “It felt good and it felt that way from the first listen I heard it. It just felt like it had all the elements of a big hit song. And then, you know, you [get] to go in and record it and the rest is history.”

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” is currently #28 and ascending the country charts.

