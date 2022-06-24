      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan sings with a baby on his hip in Las Vegas

Jun 24, 2022 @ 1:00pm

Luke Bryan had a very special guest join him on stage in Las Vegas. 

Luke was in the middle of his headlining performance at Resorts World when he somehow managed to pick up a baby from the audience and walk around the stage singing “All My Friends Say” with the baby boy perched on his hip, not missing a beat. 

“It’s been a hell of a party. At some point, I got a baby,” he announced, inciting laughter from the crowd. “Where is the mother of this child?”

When the mother came on stage to retrieve her son, the country superstar said, “I’m sorry I stole your baby” and couldn’t help but talk baby talk to the tot before taking a picture with him in his mother’s arms. 

“This is going to make a hell of a scrapbook one day,” he quipped to the baby.

“You know it’s a party when you end up holding someone’s baby,” the singer captions the sweet moment alongside #LukeInVegas. “Never a dull moment!” commented Resorts World. 

Luke continues his Las Vegas residency with two shows this weekend and will then resume the show at the end of August. 

