Luke Bryan taps Dustin, Jelly, Jon + Bailey for Crash My Playa 2024

June 23, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan has announced the return of his annual Caribbean concert vacation, Crash My Playa.

The four-day event will take place from January 17 to January 20, 2024, at the Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. Artists set to perform are Luke, Dustin LynchJelly RollJon Pardi and Bailey Zimmerman

“The lineup this year has me fired up,” says Luke. “Everyone knows I love to have a good time and I know these artists feel the same. There is nothing I love more than seeing all my friends in front of the stage as well as on the stage having the time of their lives and that is what Crash My Playa brings.”

Crash My Playa 2024 event packages will go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 1 p.m. ET at crashmyplaya.com. Previous Crash My Playa guests and Luke and Jelly’s fan club members will have access to presale tickets on Wednesday, June 28, at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. 

For more details, visit Crash My Playa’s website.

