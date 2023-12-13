96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett + more tapped for GoldenSky Festival

December 13, 2023 11:15AM CST
Disney/Frank Micelotta

The star-studded GoldenSky Country Music Festival lineup has been announced.

The event will take place October 18 to October 24 in Sacramento, California’s Discovery Park and feature performances from Luke BryanThomas RhettKeith UrbanBailey ZimmermanRiley Green, Ashley McBrydeGabby BarrettHailey WhittersConner Smith, Chayce BeckhamElle King, George Birge and more.

Presale begins Wednesday, December 13, at 10 a.m. PT, before the general sale on Friday, December 15.

For the full lineup and more information, head to goldenskyfestival.com.

