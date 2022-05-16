      Weather Alert

Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett & more to perform on 'American Idol' finale

May 16, 2022 @ 12:09pm

ABC

The American Idol season 20 finale is going to be packed with country star power. 

Current American Idol judge Luke Bryan, season 16 alum Gabby Barrett, and Thomas Rhett will all perform on the grand finale episode this week. Also returning to the stage is Carrie Underwood, who was crowned the champion in season four and just returned to the show to mentor the top-five contestants on Sunday night’s episode.

Thomas is set to team up with Luke’s fellow judge, Katy Perry, with whom TR collaborated on the title track of his new album, Where We Started. Gabby placed third while competing on American Idol’s 16th season in 2018, where Carrie also appeared as a mentor.

Also performing on the finale is “Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter, judge Lionel RichieSara Bareilles and Michael Bublé, who will sing with top-seven finalist Christian Guardino

The American Idol finale airs on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
The Mom Lounge
Naomi Judd’s public memorial service will be televised on CMT
Jelly Roll books a headlining arena date in Nashville as “Son of a Sinner” breaks into country radio’s top thirty
Why Jason Aldean says his latest single, “Trouble with a Heartbreak,” was a “no-brainer” to release
Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Jon Pardi + more
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On