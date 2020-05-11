      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Luke Bryan to salute songwriters in upcoming country radio event

May 11, 2020 @ 11:58am

ABC/Gavin BondLuke Bryan is lending his support to Nashville songwriters by participating in BMI’s A Salute to Songwriters, benefiting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. 

The “What Makes You Country” hitmaker is partnering with the music rights management company to co-host the event, alongside several radio DJs across the country, for the event, which will see many of Nashville’s sought-after songwriters performing their biggest hits from their homes.

Rhett AkinsNatalie HembyDallas Davidson and Jessi Alexander are among the participating songwriters who’ve collectively penned hits for Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and more. They’ll share the  stories behind the songs, as well as how the pandemic has affected them. 

Donations will be collected during the event for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to support songwriters and musicians in need, especially during the pandemic.

The three-hour A Salute to Songwriters concert will be broadcast on country radio stations across the country Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. local time.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts