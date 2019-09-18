Luke Bryan will stop “Knockin’ Boots” long enough to flip the switch on Opry Goes Pink

Jim WrightLuke Bryan is coming to the Grand Ole Opry next month for two special concerts.

On October 22, as part of the annual Opry Goes Pink breast cancer fundraiser, Luke will flip the switch on the switch on the Opry’s iconic barn backdrop, bathing it in pink light. He’ll then perform intimate, acoustic sets on both shows that night.

“I wanted to make this Opry appearance something special,” Luke says. “Performing in the Opry circle is unlike any other stage in the world and I want it to be a unique memory for me and the fans.”

That night’s show will also feature Anita Cochran, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Five bucks from every ticket sold will be donated to Susan G Komen®. The charity, as well as Komen Central Tennessee, helps fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now; tickets for the 9:30 p.m. show go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. via Opry.com and at (800) SEE-OPRY.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.