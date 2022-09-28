Luke Bryan wraps Farm Tour with 6 million meals donated + 78 college scholarships granted

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan is ending his 2022 Farm Tour on a high note. Not only did the six shows bring Luke to small farming towns throughout the month of September, but the trek was a way for the singer to give back to farming communities.

As of 2022, Luke’s Farm Tour — now in its 13th year — has awarded 78 college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the college or university local to his tour stops.

But that’s not all: During his Farm Tours, Luke partners with Bayer and asks fans to tweet out the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer; for every share, Bayer will donate a meal to a person in need through Feeding America.

Since the beginning of the partnership in 2015, Luke and Bayer have donated six million meals to date, and over $180,000 has gone to Feeding America member food banks and local farmers at each tour stop city.

In other news, Luke recently added another leg onto his Las Vegas residency for early 2023. He’s also scheduled to host the CMA Awards this year, a gig he’ll share with Peyton Manning.

The CMA Awards will air live November 9 on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.