Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour returns for a 14th year

April 26, 2023 10:58AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan has announced his 14th headlining Farm Tour.

Kicking off September 14, Luke will bring his string of chart-topping hits to farms located in states such as Kentucky, Ohio and Minnesota. As-yet-unannounced artists will also join him on tour.

“One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows – to bring the big-city tour to the people,” shares Luke. “These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows.”

Tickets go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Luke’s website. Members of Luke’s the Nut House fan club will get access to presale tickets starting May 1 at LukeBryan.com/all-access-pass.

Check out the full list of dates on Luke’s website and Instagram.

