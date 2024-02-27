96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Bryan’s got something up his sleeves

February 27, 2024 12:30PM CST
Share
ABC

Luke Bryan‘s got something up his sleeves, and he’s not giving clues just yet.

The American Idol judge took to socials Monday to share that he’s “counting down the minutes” to an as-yet-undisclosed announcement. Fans took to the comments to leave their guesses, which included a new album, music and tour.

No clues were given except the announcement time: February 29 at 12:50 p.m.

You can follow Luke on his socials to get the news as soon as it drops Thursday.

Luke’s latest single is the Jon Pardi-assisted “Cowboys and Plowboys,” which is approaching the top 30 on the country charts. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar
4

Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock
5

Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19