Luke Bryan’s making memories in hayfields — and changing lives — as he kicks off his Farm Tour

ABC/Image Group LATonight, Luke Bryan kicks off his eleventh annual Farm Tour with a sold-out show in Marshall, Wisconsin.

For the Georgia native who grew up on a peanut farm, it’s all about getting back to his roots.

“I remember beginning a kid from a rural area,” he tells Billboard, “and never having big concerts come to my area, so it’s pretty fun to be able to bring our concert into these areas.”

For every stop on the Farm Tour, Luke’s crew literally takes an empty field and turns it into a concert venue.

“We’ve had to get really, really knowledgeable on how to move and build a city,” the “Knockin’ Boots” hitmaker says. “We’re basically a traveling circus.”

It’s especially important to Luke to give the local folks a night they’ll never forget.

“We want to make the best fan experience that we can,” he explains. “We want to leave them with something that they can look back and go, ‘Remember when the Farm Tour came to that hayfield right there and we listened to music and had a blast?’”

“When I look out and there’s 19,000 people in the field, it never gets old,” he reflects. “It’s pretty mind-boggling to know where we come from.”

Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny and more will join Luke for each stop on this year’s Farm Tour.

At each concert, Luke presents a check to a local farmer and makes a donation to a local charity. He also awards a scholarship to someone from a farming family. So far, he’s given out more than 150 scholarships.

The 2019 Farm Tour continues on to Michigan and Ohio on Friday and Saturday, before making its first stops in Kansas and Oklahoma next weekend.

