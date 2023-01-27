96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke, Cody and Keith have a Watershed moment

January 27, 2023 12:00PM CST
ABC

Luke BryanCody Johnson and Keith Urban will headline this year’s Watershed Music and Camping Festival August 4, 5, 6 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

Carly PearceLainey WilsonTravis DenningErnestKameron MarloweParker McCollumNiko MoonKylie MorganConner SmithTenille Townes and more will also perform that weekend.

Newcomers Avery AnnaChayce BeckhamPillbox PattiMacKenzie PorterAaron Raitiere and others will play the Next From Nashville stage, as well. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. You can find out more at WatershedFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

