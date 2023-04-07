Luke Combs adds surprise second show in Nashville

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

April 7, 2023 11:52AM CDT
ABC

Global country megastar Luke Combs has added a surprise second show to his upcoming stop in Nashville.

In addition to the sold-out Nissan Stadium concert on Saturday, April 15, Luke will now perform on Friday, April 14, at the same venue. Riley GreenMitchell Tenpenny and Brent Cobb will serve as openers. 

“Been seeing a lot of people trying to find tickets for the show in Nashville next Saturday,” Luke says. “So my team and I were working to open up as many additional tickets as possible, then I figured let’s just go ahead and play another show, so I’m excited to announce tickets for a show next Friday are on sale now!”

On the music front, Luke dropped his latest album, Gettin’ Old, in March. The 18-song set also includes a cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car.”

Tickets to the newly added April 14 leg of the Luke Combs World Tour are available now on Ticketmaster. Grab yours before they sell out.

