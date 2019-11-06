Luke Combs and more country stars to put a virtual reality twist on GMA appearances

Big Hassle PRLuke Combs is one of a host of CMA Awards-nominated artists who will offer fans a high-tech twist during his upcoming appearance on Good Morning America.

On Wednesday, November 13 beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time, virtual reality music platform MelodyVR will broadcast live from downtown Nashville. Using the MelodyVR app, fans can get an up close and personal, 360-degree view of the show.

“I don’t know if you want me in your living room, but if you do, we made that happen,” jokes Luke in a press release. “It’s so cool that people around the world can get up close to the show in Nashville with MelodyVR and Good Morning America. CMA Awards day will be so exciting for me after one hell of a year, and being able to share that moment with my fans in VR is real special.”

Luke won’t be the only A-Lister getting the virtual reality treatment just in time for the 2019 CMAs. Fellow nominees Maddie & Tae will also appear on the broadcast, as well as country legends Trisha Yearwood and Trace Adkins.

To watch the Wednesday morning GMA broadcast in virtual reality, download the app.

