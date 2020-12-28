      Weather Alert

Luke Combs and wife Nicole don matching Miller Lite sweaters for holiday photo

Dec 28, 2020 @ 2:00pm

ABCLuke Combs has quite the flock! 

In a post-Christmas photo-op, Luke took to Instagram to share a festive snap with wife Nicole and their multitude of furry friends. 

The couple is wearing Miller Lite holiday sweaters and hats, with Luke also throwing on a pair of matching slippers, while Nicole holds their two cats and Luke cradles one of the couple’s chickens in his arms.  Rescue pup JoJo sits between them.

“Me and the fam hope everyone had a Merry Christmas!” Luke shares alongside the photos. 

Luke and Nicole tied the knot in Florida in August. Luke’s song “Better Together” is a love letter to his wife that’s currently sitting in the top 10 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Chippy The Elf's Whataburger Order Of The Day For Wednesday
Luke Bryan’s niece got a Christmas marriage proposal, and the singer’s reaction was priceless
“Winter is coming”: Tim McGraw and family host 'Game of Thrones' dinner
What it's like to spend “10,000 Hours” on Christmas morning with Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay tuck another present under fans’ trees with cozy, acoustic “Take Me Home for Christmas” video
Recent JMM Podcasts