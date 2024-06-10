96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs Announces Surprise Album Drop

June 10, 2024 10:05AM CDT
Luke Combs Announces Surprise Album Drop
Luke Combs fans suspected his new album was in the works, and after nearly six months of sprinkling sad dad-life tracks like breadcrumbs, Combs announced an entire album.

All digital streaming platforms and merchants will have Fathers & Sons next Friday, June 14. The 12-song collection includes the four tracks he teased on social media.

Combs is shown fishing with two boys and an older man on the record cover. This is likely his father and two boys.

While his current single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” is not on the album, it will be on the Twisters soundtrack. (Click the story link for the full tracklist.)

