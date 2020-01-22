      Weather Alert

Luke Combs books ‘Saturday Night Live’ on February 1

Jan 22, 2020 @ 11:16am

ABC/Randy HolmesLuke Combs will make his Saturday Night Live debut on February 1, as the musical guest alongside the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt, who’s hosting.

As of now, we don’t know what the North Carolina native will sing. He recently spent three weeks at the top of the chart with “Even Though I’m Leaving,” his seventh consecutive number one. So far, he hasn’t revealed the follow-up single from his album, What You See Is What You Get.

You can tune in to watch Luke on SNL Saturday, February 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
George Strait adds two Vegas dates during National Finals Rodeo
Recent JMM Podcasts