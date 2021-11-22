      Weather Alert

Luke Combs breaks records as “Cold As You” becomes his latest #1 hit

Nov 22, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Zack Massey

Luke Combs continues to break records in country music. 

As his latest single, “Cold As You,” ascends to #1 on country radio, it makes him the first artist in history to have seven consecutive #1 singles off the same album.

“Cold As You” and its predecessors “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me,” “Lovin’ on You,” “Better Together” and “Forever After All” are all lifted from the deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, setting a record for most chart-topping hits off the same project. 

“Cold As You” marks Luke’s 12th consecutive #1 single overall.  

Luke’s 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, and the deluxe edition released in 2020 both debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and Billboard Top Country Albums chart. 

The superstar singer was recently crowned Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards for the first time. He’s set to embark on a headlining stadium tour in 2022 that includes stops at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, among other venues.

