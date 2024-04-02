Luke Combs cheekily teases tour setlist

Luke Combs has teased his upcoming tour’s setlist — and it only has one song on it: “Fast Car.”

The country star took to Instagram recently to jokingly share a glimpse of the list of songs fans can expect.

“We just finished our run-through of the set. Feeling really good. Tour starts next week, which is unreal to me,” Luke said in the video after rehearsals. “So thought I’d give you guys a little sneak peek of one of the nights, not both nights, one of the nights of the set so you know what to expect for Fridays.”

Luke then showed the setlist sheet, which listed “Fast Car” from one to 25, alluding to the potentiality of his cover of Tracy Chapman‘s hit being performed 25 times.

“Pause it if you need, check it out, tell me what you think. See y’all next week,” Luke continued with a straight face, not missing a beat of his prank.

“HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAH I AM DEAD…. DEAD PAN AT ITS FINEST,” fellow country singer and Sony Music Nashville labelmate Nate Smith commented.

“Ok but how can you skip Fast Car?” Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers also said in the comments.

Luke’s upcoming Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour kicks off April 12 and April 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit lukecombs.com.

