Luke Combs comes home to North Carolina for first stadium show

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleNorth Carolina native Luke Combs will headline his first-ever stadium show Saturday, May 2 on the campus of Appalachian State University. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will open the concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC.

Pre-sales for the newest stop on the What You See Is What You Get Tour start on Tuesday, October 8, before becoming available to the general public the following Friday.

All ten previously-announced shows on the trek sold out when they went on sale last Friday, with two of them setting records. Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena sold out in twelve minutes, breaking the record previously set by Paul McCartney.

Luke Combs is now the fastest-selling act at Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania as well, besting Luke Bryan.

Combs’ sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, comes out November 8.

