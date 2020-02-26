      Weather Alert

Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and more to appear on the premiere episode of new ‘Opry’ show

Feb 26, 2020 @ 12:00pm

Chris HolloLuke Combs and Darius Rucker are just two of the country stars set to appear on the first-ever episode of the all-new Opry show, which will air on the Grand Ole Opry’s recently launched Circle Network. The series debuts tonight at 9PM ET. 

Each week, the series — hosted by radio personality Bobby Bones — will put a spotlight on the magic of the Grand Ole Opry, featuring performances from some of country music’s biggest stars and fastest-rising up-and-comers.

Along with Luke and Darius, other performers on the show’s first episode include Old Crow Medicine ShowJimmie Allen and Lainey Wilson. The show will air each Wednesday night, followed by a rebroadcast on Wednesdays at midnight ET. 

Opry is one of a number of country-themed shows on the Circle Network, which launched on January 1. The network also recently unveiled plans for a new reality television show called Craig’s World, following the life and career of country singer Craig Morgan.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts