Luke Combs debuts new music at All for the Hall benefit in L.A.

ABC/Mark LevineLuke Combs was the center of attention at the All for the Hall benefit concert Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, found Luke participating in an acoustic guitar pull alongside Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris and Sheryl Crow. Luke used the show as an opportunity to perform two new songs, Billboard reports.

One of the new tracks, “Dear Today,” finds Luke speaking to his past self, advising him to call his mom, spend time with his dad and to not take life for granted. Luke’s performed the song during recent live shows, and it’ll be included on his highly anticipated sophomore album, What You See is What You Get, set for release on November 8.

According to Billboard, Luke also debuted a song that’s so new, it didn’t even have a title, but it was a tribute to his parents and the sacrifices they’ve made behind the scenes to allow him to pursue his dream.

Luke is currently out on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour through December.

